TypeError: el.classList is undefined

Okay, first up, I am given cause to doubt my own abilities. I didn’t think that it could be so easy to screw this up. Did I mess up and give bad advice?
The code from https://jsfiddle.net/tg056zv4/ with my update from post #21 all works perfectly fine.
That means that I didn’t mess up. Good. That means that asasass screwed up. Back to business then.
What did asasass screw up to cause this problem to occur? I don’t want to wade in to a pile of damaged code to find out what got screwed up. My head is already full of mucas as I try to recover from a cold.
Instead, an easier way to find that out is to do a diff of my working code vs his non-working code. I use the
Tidy button on both the working code and asasass’s non-working code, so that the diff checker has less differences to concern itself with.
www.diffchecker.com is a good place to do that kind of check.
With my tidied code on one side of the diff, and asasass’s tidied but non-working code on the other side of the diff, I have it show me the difference, and I easily find the error.
asasass - you numbskull - you deleted the initButton line at the end of the code that gets everything working.