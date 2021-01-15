TypeError: el.classList is undefined

I delete this:
function getButtonContainer(el) {
while (el.classList.contains("playButton") === false) {
el = el.parentNode;
}
return el;
}
And add this:
https://jsfiddle.net/7qcv5pr9/3/
function isPlayButton(el) {
return el.classList.contains("playButton") === true;
}
while (el !== document && !isPlayButton(el)) {
el = el.parentNode;
}
What did I do wrong?
Then these would get changed to:
function playButtonClickHandler(evt) {
const button = getButtonContainer(evt.target);
playButton(button);
}
function playButtonMouseoverHandler(evt) {
const button = getButtonContainer(evt.target);
showPause(button);
}
function playButtonMouseoutHandler(evt) {
const button = getButtonContainer(evt.target);
showSpeaker(button);
}
from
getButtonContainer
to:
isPlayButton
I did that here:
https://jsfiddle.net/vgqzhors/
“203:12 ReferenceError: el is not defined”
function playButtonClickHandler(evt) {
const button = isPlayButton(evt.target);
playButton(button);
}
function playButtonMouseoverHandler(evt) {
const button = isPlayButton(evt.target);
showPause(button);
}
function playButtonMouseoutHandler(evt) {
const button = isPlayButton(evt.target);
showSpeaker(button);
}
Original working code before it stopped working.
https://jsfiddle.net/8gajsp3v/7/