TypeError: el.classList is undefined

The issue is with the following part of the code:

while (el.classList.contains("playButton") === false) { el = el.parentNode; }

When the element doesn’t have a classList, that’s when the error occurs. You can deal with that by first checking if the element has made its way up to the document, before checking the classList.

while (el !== document && el.classList.contains("playButton") === false) { el = el.parentNode; }

We can improve that further by moving the playButton check out to a separate function too.

function notPlayButton(el) { return el.classList.contains("playButton") === false; } while (el !== document && notPlayButton(el)) { el = el.parentNode; }

And it’s usually better if the function name is positive, rather than negative, so let’s check for isPlayButton instead.

function isPlayButton(el) { return el.classList.contains("playButton") === true; } while (el !== document && !isPlayButton(el)) { el = el.parentNode; }

What that code does in words is: when climbing parents in the DOM, if we haven’t gone all the way up to the document, and we haven’t yet found the play button, check the next parent.

That is the preferred way of doing things.