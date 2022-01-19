TypeError: Cannot read property 'split' of undefined

JavaScript
#1

Hi,

I am trying to compile the following code:

var assert = require('assert');
     const path = require("path");
     const fs = require("fs");
//const  F5 = artifacts.require("F5")
//const ST5= artifacts.require("ST5")

module.exports = async function(callback) {
try {
     var ctr =0;
     const keyWordStr = [];
     const files = new Array("A1.sol", "A2.sol", "A3.sol");
     const keyWords = new Array("string1",  "string2", "string3","string4", "string5", "string6", "string7");
     const str = 0;
     for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {   
        const contractPath = path.resolve('/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/','contracts',files[i]);
        const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8");
        var lines = this.contractCode2.split(/\r\n|\n/);
        for(var line = 0; line < lines.length-1; line++){
           keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false);
           console.log(line + " --> "+ lines[line]);
        }//for (var...)   
     }//for(let..)     
}//try
  catch(error) {
    console.log(error)
  }

  callback()
}

I am getting the following error:

$ truffle exec tool2.js
Using network 'development'.

TypeError: Cannot read property 'split' of undefined
    at module.exports (/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/tool2.js:19:40)
    at Object.exec (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/require/require.js:127:1)
    at Promise (internal/util.js:274:30)
    at new Promise (<anonymous>)
    at bound exec (internal/util.js:273:12)
    at Object.run (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/core/lib/commands/exec.js:80:1)
    at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:68:7)

Somebody please guide me.

Zulfi.

Zulf.

#2

Hi, Zulfi

The problem is here, you’re trying to access property of current object, but contractCode2 is not a property but a simple const variable. Just remove this. to fix it:

let lines = contractCode2.split(/\r\n|\n/); //fixed

If you want contractCode2 to be a property for some reason, you should set it like so:

this.contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8");

but looking at your code I don’t think this is necessarily.

Also, it is recommended to use let keyword for local variables instead of var. Learn more why.