Hi,
I am trying to compile the following code:
var assert = require('assert');
const path = require("path");
const fs = require("fs");
//const F5 = artifacts.require("F5")
//const ST5= artifacts.require("ST5")
module.exports = async function(callback) {
try {
var ctr =0;
const keyWordStr = [];
const files = new Array("A1.sol", "A2.sol", "A3.sol");
const keyWords = new Array("string1", "string2", "string3","string4", "string5", "string6", "string7");
const str = 0;
for (let i = 0; i < files.length; i++) {
const contractPath = path.resolve('/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/','contracts',files[i]);
const contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8");
var lines = this.contractCode2.split(/\r\n|\n/);
for(var line = 0; line < lines.length-1; line++){
keyWordStr[ctr] = (lines[line].search(keyWords[ctr] >= 0) ? lines[line] : false);
console.log(line + " --> "+ lines[line]);
}//for (var...)
}//for(let..)
}//try
catch(error) {
console.log(error)
}
callback()
}
I am getting the following error:
$ truffle exec tool2.js
Using network 'development'.
TypeError: Cannot read property 'split' of undefined
at module.exports (/home/zulfi/Truffle_programs/search_opcode/tool2.js:19:40)
at Object.exec (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/require/require.js:127:1)
at Promise (internal/util.js:274:30)
at new Promise (<anonymous>)
at bound exec (internal/util.js:273:12)
at Object.run (/home/zulfi/.nvm/versions/node/v10.23.3/lib/node_modules/truffle/build/webpack:/packages/core/lib/commands/exec.js:80:1)
at process._tickCallback (internal/process/next_tick.js:68:7)
Somebody please guide me.
Zulfi.
Zulf.