TypeError: Cannot read property 'split' of undefined

Hi, Zulfi

Zulfi6000: Zulfi6000: var lines = this.contractCode2.split(/\r

|

/);

The problem is here, you’re trying to access property of current object, but contractCode2 is not a property but a simple const variable. Just remove this. to fix it:

let lines = contractCode2.split(/\r

|

/); //fixed

If you want contractCode2 to be a property for some reason, you should set it like so:

this.contractCode2 = fs.readFileSync(contractPath, "utf8");

but looking at your code I don’t think this is necessarily.

Also, it is recommended to use let keyword for local variables instead of var. Learn more why.