So I tried to learn how to do this on my own by taking two video courses about node and cheerio on udemy but I haven’t gotten any better at it. The code produces an array of image URLs when I do this:

const request = require("request-promise"); const cheerio = require("cheerio"); const url = "https://www.example.com"; const scrapeResults = []; async function scrapeJobHeader() { try { const htmlResult = await request.get(url); const $ = await cheerio.load(htmlResult); $("td.productListing-data > a ").each((index, element) => { const resultTitle = $(element).children("img"); const img_url = resultTitle.attr("src"); const scrapeResult = { img_url }; scrapeResults.push(scrapeResult); }); return scrapeResults; } catch (err) { console.error(err); } } async function scrapeWebsite() { const jobsWithHeaders = await scrapeJobHeader(); console.log(jobsWithHeaders); } scrapeWebsite();

but I get the error “TypeError: Cannot read property ‘replace’ of undefined” when I do this:

const img_url = resultTitle.attr("src").replace("images\\/more_color.png","");

The images that are returned include “images/more_color.png” but I just want to return the actual product images and not the pngs.

The results look like this:

{ img_url: 'images/more_color.png' }, { img_url: undefined }, { img_url: undefined }, { img_url: 'images/20191206/thumb/AK1501-@RH-CRY-LOVE@22X06-825_3L@467400@200@01@200.jpg' }, { img_url: 'images/more_color.png' }, { img_url: undefined }, { img_url: undefined }, { img_url: 'images/20191206/thumb/AK1501-@GD-CRY-LOVE@22X06-825_3L@467399@200@01@200.jpg' }, { img_url: 'images/more_color.png' }, { img_url: undefined }, { img_url: undefined }, { img_url: 'images/20191206/thumb/AK1500-@GD-CRY-QUEEN@3X06-825_3L@467397@200@01@200.jpg' }, { img_url: 'images/more_color.png' }, { img_url: undefined }, { img_url: undefined },

The next step would be to get rid of the undefined image URLs but I haven’t gotten that far yet.