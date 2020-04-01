So I tried to learn how to do this on my own by taking two video courses about node and cheerio on udemy but I haven’t gotten any better at it. The code produces an array of image URLs when I do this:
const request = require("request-promise");
const cheerio = require("cheerio");
const url = "https://www.example.com";
const scrapeResults = [];
async function scrapeJobHeader() {
try {
const htmlResult = await request.get(url);
const $ = await cheerio.load(htmlResult);
$("td.productListing-data > a ").each((index, element) => {
const resultTitle = $(element).children("img");
const img_url = resultTitle.attr("src");
const scrapeResult = { img_url };
scrapeResults.push(scrapeResult);
});
return scrapeResults;
} catch (err) {
console.error(err);
}
}
async function scrapeWebsite() {
const jobsWithHeaders = await scrapeJobHeader();
console.log(jobsWithHeaders);
}
scrapeWebsite();
but I get the error “TypeError: Cannot read property ‘replace’ of undefined” when I do this:
const img_url = resultTitle.attr("src").replace("images\\/more_color.png","");
The images that are returned include “images/more_color.png” but I just want to return the actual product images and not the pngs.
The results look like this:
{ img_url: 'images/more_color.png' },
{ img_url: undefined },
{ img_url: undefined },
{
img_url: 'images/20191206/thumb/AK1501-@RH-CRY-LOVE@22X06-825_3L@467400@200@01@200.jpg'
},
{ img_url: 'images/more_color.png' },
{ img_url: undefined },
{ img_url: undefined },
{
img_url: 'images/20191206/thumb/AK1501-@GD-CRY-LOVE@22X06-825_3L@467399@200@01@200.jpg'
},
{ img_url: 'images/more_color.png' },
{ img_url: undefined },
{ img_url: undefined },
{
img_url: 'images/20191206/thumb/AK1500-@GD-CRY-QUEEN@3X06-825_3L@467397@200@01@200.jpg'
},
{ img_url: 'images/more_color.png' },
{ img_url: undefined },
{ img_url: undefined },
The next step would be to get rid of the undefined image URLs but I haven’t gotten that far yet.