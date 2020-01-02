Type 'RefObject<JqxGrid>' is not assignable to type 'LegacyRef<HTMLDivElement>'

I’m looking into this react code and want to achieve the following:
Instead of using
<div id="jqxGrid" ref={this.gridElement} /> in the code below
<div style={{ overflow: "hidden" }}>
<div id="jqxGrid" ref={this.gridElement} />
<div style={{ marginTop: 10, height: "15%" }}>
</div>
</div>
I want to use
<div id="jqxGrid" ref={this.myGrid} /> mainly because I want to access jQXGrid related methods.For example - if I’ve to define the following
deleteRowClick method inside the constructor,below props, something like this:
constructor(props: {}) {
super(props);
const deleteRowClick = () => {
const selectedrowindex = this.myGrid.current.getselectedrowindex();
}
it won’t complain if I use
this.myGrid.current.getselectedrowindex();. However, it does complain if I’ve to use
this.gridElement.current.getselectedrowindex();
The error I see in my Visual Studio Code when I use
<div id="jqxGrid" ref={this.myGrid} /> is the following:
Type ‘RefObject’ is not assignable to type ‘LegacyRef’.
Type ‘RefObject’ is not assignable to type ‘RefObject’.
Type ‘JqxGrid’ is missing the following properties from type ‘HTMLDivElement’: align, addEventListener, removeEventListener, accessKey, and 237 more.ts(2322)
index.d.ts(95, 9): The expected type comes from property ‘ref’ which is declared here on type ‘DetailedHTMLProps<HTMLAttributes, HTMLDivElement>’
I couldn’t find any react based forum and hence posting it here.