Type of websites

Hi everyone!
I’m new to web design and everything related to this issue.
Recently I’ve read this article https://ester.co/blog/15-most-popular-types-of-websites
Can somebody explain to me the core difference between personal website and blog? Bc they seem to be quite similar, as for me …
Hello and congratulations on starting your journey in web design!
A personal website (most of the time) is about a specific person or group of people like an artist, band, etc. that talks about that person or group of people. A good example would be a portfolio website that shows examples of work made by a certain person or group of people. Portfolio sites are a type of personal website because it gives you information about that person or group and the experience that they have in what they do.
A blog, on the other hand, is more informational rather than personal. Many businesses run blogs to showcase their expertise on a certain subject. However, that doesn’t mean an individual can’t start a blog. If you have expertise on something that you are very much passionate about, the you can start a blog on that topic.
The link you provided gives a bit more information in detail about the two. Hope this helps!
Got it! Thanks a lot.
I really should explore more.
Are you wanting to make a site or are you just exploring for now? If you’re looking into making a website for yourself, I highly recommend you get familiar with WordPress. It was originally designed to be a platform for blogs, but it has evolved over the years and can now be used to make any kind of site.
You can read more about it as well as the difference between personal sites and blogs here:
https://www.wpbeginner.com/beginners-guide/what-is-a-blog-and-how-is-it-different-from-a-website-explained/#:~:text=Typical%20websites%20are%20static%20in,is%20usually%20updated%20more%20frequently.&text=In%20simple%20terms%2C%20all%20blogs,websites%20can%20be%20called%20blogs.