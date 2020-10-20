Type of websites

Hello and congratulations on starting your journey in web design!

A personal website (most of the time) is about a specific person or group of people like an artist, band, etc. that talks about that person or group of people. A good example would be a portfolio website that shows examples of work made by a certain person or group of people. Portfolio sites are a type of personal website because it gives you information about that person or group and the experience that they have in what they do.

A blog, on the other hand, is more informational rather than personal. Many businesses run blogs to showcase their expertise on a certain subject. However, that doesn’t mean an individual can’t start a blog. If you have expertise on something that you are very much passionate about, the you can start a blog on that topic.

The link you provided gives a bit more information in detail about the two. Hope this helps!