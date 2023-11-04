Two Window App

I am building a web application that is for the virtual world. It has two windows, one to share in a meeting (View) and one to control the shared window (Control). My concept is the user would open the Control page and the Control page would open the View page (basically: <Body onload=window.open(“URL to view”, ‘_blank’>). The issue is pop-up blockers stop this because it is not base on user action. Right now I just have a button for the user to open the View, but that is not a good user experience. I also don’t want to ask people to disable pop-up blockers. Is there a way around this so the app can have two windows?