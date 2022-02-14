Two swiper-paginations on one swiper?

I am using swiper slider with swiper-pagination type of bullets but I want when user clicks on arrows slider work. How can I do that?

If you are using this swiper then you should look at the documentation for the navigation controls.

Probably this code as seen in the demo although I have never used that swiper.

 <!-- Initialize Swiper -->
    <script>
      var swiper = new Swiper(".mySwiper", {
        navigation: {
          nextEl: ".swiper-button-next",
          prevEl: ".swiper-button-prev",
        },
      });
    </script>

If that’s not the swiper you are using I would urge you to study the documentation for the one you are using.

As you didn’t post any code, demo or information then the best we can do is guess :slight_smile:

