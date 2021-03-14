Two listings on Google Maps/Business with a single website?

Well Google typically wants one listing per physical location only (of course there are some exceptions they make). The website is not really the problem and should not be an issue to have both served from the same site (maybe two different subdomains? offering1.example.com and offering2.example.com).

However, it is unclear what you mean by offerings. If the offerings are just different services from one physical location, they should only have one listing. Google may punish you for having multiple listings for the same location since that is pretty much spamming the system. If they have two actually physical locations, then it may not be an issue.

Either way I don’t see a problem serving from the same site, but if it were me, I would probably split them into two different domains only for no other reasons than…

It is easier to keep them separate and track analytics (with both you will have to make sure analytics are not bleeding between the two… which is doable but just a pain to keep in mind for reporting) Makes it easier if the user suddenly wants to shut down one of the offerings without it impacting the other.

If you haven’t reviewed it yet, it might be worth taking a look at Google’s guidelines. It may help make a few things clearer.

https://support.google.com/business/answer/3038177?hl=en#zippy=%2Cbusiness-description-guidelines%2Celigible-businesses

I think the only thing they really want to avoid is having multiple listings pointing at the same business location. Again I am not sure what is meant by offerings and if those offerings are different physical locations.

I hope this helps.