Two id's where clause clarification

Hi.

Thank you for your response.

I fully understand your point: yes pk id’s should never be altered once created.

I don’t think this is what the author is saying though. I think he is using the ID to identify which record to update (standard for an update query) not to actually update the ID itself.

This seems to be the crux of the logic:

"This is so that the WHERE clause in the query is provided with the relevant ID to

update. :id can’t be used, because it has already been used in the query, and each

parameter needs a unique name."

I’m trying to follow the logic of how the function is working “line by line” but can’t get me head around where the two id’s are (the row to be edited only has one?)

This is where I am…

If we call the function like this:

updateJoke($pdo, [ 'id' => 1, 'joketext' => '!false - it\'s funny because it\'s true'] );

the function automatically generates this:

UPDATE `joke` SET `id` = :id, `joketext` = :joketext WHERE `id` = :**primaryKey**

What the author is saying is that we can’t have it automatically generate this:

UPDATE `joke` SET `id` = :id, `joketext` = :joketext WHERE `id` = :**id**

because this query would be invalid (two uses of “id”). So we have to use a placeholder for the id while the query is generated but then change the placeholder to the value we already have from $fields.

My main problem is that $fields has been passed in as an argument and the function has already run its course using its arguments so changing the argument $fields at the end of the function isn’t going to change the query as the query has already been generated. I’m wrong but don’t understand why I’m wrong.

Mike