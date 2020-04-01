Two id's where clause clarification

I have been working through this book: PHP and MySQL: Novice to Ninja. All good so far but I’m struggling to get my head around the section below. Does anyone have a CLEAR explanation?

*** page 253-4

function updateJoke($pdo, $fields) {
$query = ' UPDATE `joke` SET ';
foreach ($array as $key => $value) {
$query .= '`' . $key . '` = :' . $key . ','
}
$query = rtrim($query, ',');
$query .= ' WHERE `id` = :primaryKey';
// Set the :primaryKey variable
$fields['primaryKey'] = $fields['id'];
query($pdo, $query, $fields);
}

You’ll notice I set the primaryKey key manually with this line:

/ Set the :primaryKey variable
$fields['primaryKey'] = $fields['id'];

This is so that the WHERE clause in the query is provided with the relevant ID to
update. :id can’t be used, because it has already been used in the query, and each
parameter needs a unique name.
With this version of the updateJoke function, it’s now possible to run it as we
designed earlier:

updateJoke($pdo, [
'id' => 1,
'joketext' => '!false - it\'s funny because it\'s true']
);

Thanks in advance.
Mike

Are you (or the Author of the book) sure that you should be editing/updating the id column? The id(identifier) that’s defined in a table is used to uniquely reference that row of data, and provide a reference for related data in other tables. If you alter the id value, you are breaking the references to that row of data. Once an id has been assigned, it should never be altered.