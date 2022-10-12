Two different y scales or two scales with different values

Almost. I included the not(.blau) in the pointline as well.
scatterline
.append("path")
.datum(dataset3)
.attr("id", "pointline")
.attr("class", "line", "blau")
=>
scatterline
.append("path")
.datum(dataset3)
.attr("id", "pointline")
.attr("class", "line blau")
Wow, so simple, just two words next to each other only separated by a space.
Now need to adapt this:
function movetooltip(d,i) {
// add Z axes, when going over blue use newZ
tooltip.attr("transform","translate("+(110+newX(d[0]))+","+(70+newY(d[1]))+")")
.style("visibility","visible")
var select = document.getElementById('changeAxisYLabel');
var option = select.options[select.selectedIndex];
let vv = option.value;
const maxval = d3.max(dataset1, x => x[1]);
tooltip.select("text")
.text((vv == "percentage") ? d[0] + " : "+ Math.round(d[1]*100/maxval) + "%" : d[0] + " : "+ d[1])
}
Do I use the same class selector or an if? Program needs to know when the mouse touches blue and when the others. Cause like this the tooltip for blue is far away since it uses the other axis.
Easiest option would be to have the tooltip always display at the same place, can do that another time.
So if you remember when we discussed the tooltip, I told you you can get a reference to the object that was being hovered over by
selecting
this.
Select the circle that sparked the event; you can then check to see if it has the
blau class, or you could look at its
fill color to see if it’s blue. If it is, make the tooltip transform to newX,newZ. If it isnt, make it transform to newX,newY.
function movetooltip(d,i) {
// add Z axes, when going over blue use newZ
/*
if mouse touches blue then:
tooltip.attr("transform","translate("+(110+newX(d[0]))+","+(70+newZ(d[1]))+")")
.style("visibility","visible")
var select = document.getElementById('changeAxisYLabel');
var option = select.options[select.selectedIndex];
let vv = option.value;
const maxval = d3.max(dataset3, x => x[1]);
tooltip.select("text")
.text((vv == "percentage") ? d[0] + " : "+ Math.round(d[1]*100/maxval) + "%" : d[0] + " : "+ d[1])
else :
*/
tooltip.attr("transform","translate("+(110+newX(d[0]))+","+(70+newY(d[1]))+")")
.style("visibility","visible")
var select = document.getElementById('changeAxisYLabel');
var option = select.options[select.selectedIndex];
let vv = option.value;
const maxval = d3.max(dataset1, x => x[1]);
tooltip.select("text")
.text((vv == "percentage") ? d[0] + " : "+ Math.round(d[1]*100/maxval) + "%" : d[0] + " : "+ d[1])
}
I remember this code which I commented out since it didn’t work and the program worked better without:
/*
let circle = d3.select(this);
tooltip.select(“rect”)
.attr(“stroke”, circle.style(“fill”))
*/
Do I reuse and adapt it?
yeah. you’ve got the line for selecting the circle; look at the circle’s fill, or its classList (
circle.classList.contains("blau")) ← that bit is vanilla JS
Does this code go at the top of the function? It probably didn’t work first cause I placed it at the very bottom of the script on its own.
Yes it does. Ok, will add your selector.
Well derp. 7 am brain. We’re doing this with vanilla JS, we dont need the d3 object, so selecting is irrelevant.
if(this.classList.contains("blau")) {
//transform the tooltip to newX,newZ
} else {
//transform the tooltip to newX, newY (the code you're already using to move the tooltip)
}