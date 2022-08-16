Two-Column / Card Layout with Hover Image and Text

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello!

I’m trying to create a hover image with text in the column / card next to it. I’m not sure where I’m going wrong, but every time I add in the hover image to my 2-column card layout code, the text ends up underneath the image in the same column. Can someone help me figure out what I need to fix in my code? Thanks so much!




<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style>
* {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}

body {
  font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;
}

.column {
  float: left;
  width: 25%;
  padding: 0 10px;
}

.row {margin: 0 -5px;}

.row:after {
  content: "";
  display: table;
  clear: both;
}

@media screen and (max-width: 600px) {
  .column {
    width: 100%;
    display: block;
    margin-bottom: 20px;
  }
}

.card {
  box-shadow: 0 4px 8px 0 rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
  padding: 16px;
  text-align: center;
  background-color: #f1f1f1;
}
* {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}

.column {
  float: left;
  width: 33.33%;
  padding: 5px;
}

.row::after {
  content: "";
  clear: both;
  display: table;
}

.container {
  position: relative;
  width: 150%;
}

.image {
  display: block;
  width: 100%;
  height: auto;
}

.overlay {
  position: absolute;
  top: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 0;
  right: 0;
  height: 100%;
  width: 100%;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: .5s ease;
  background-color: #008CBA;
}

.container:hover .overlay {
  opacity: 1;
}

.text {
  color: white;
  font-size: 20px;
  position: absolute;
  top: 50%;
  left: 50%;
  -webkit-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
  -ms-transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
  transform: translate(-50%, -50%);
  text-align: center;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>

<h2>First Grade Team</h2>
<p>Get to know more about our first grade teachers</p>

<div class="row">
  <div class="column">
    <div class="card">
      <div class="container">
  <img src="https://springhilles.fcps.edu/sites/default/files/styles/gallery/public/galleries/2022-08/IMG-2217.JPEG?h=d318f057&itok=KGv_nwr-" alt="Avatar" class="image">
  <div class="overlay">
    <div class="img">
      <img src="https://springhilles.fcps.edu/sites/default/files/styles/gallery/public/galleries/2022-08/IMG-2219.JPEG?h=d318f057&itok=kDKIfx7H" alt="Avatar" class="image">
  </div>
</div>
    </div>
  </div>

  <div class="column">
    <div class="card">
      <h3>Card 2</h3>
      <p>Test text</p>
    </div>
  </div>

</div>

</body>
</html>