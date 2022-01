Not so much interfere but just being done at the same time, so you’re going to need to account for it. If you’ve got call A wiping out the target and call B appending to it, you’re going to get the behavior you’re encountering.

Ajax/js calls are by default asynchronous, which means they won’t wait for the response before executing the next instruction. So if you’re dependent on the response from B to be after the response from A, you’re going to need to add code to handle that. Either a) wait or b) make the response portion of A trigger the call to B.