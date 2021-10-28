Twitter followers list at zero

Our account was launched just over two weeks ago and in this time we’ve received many notifications of followers, however the follower count is still at zero. The account was briefly deactivated before the launch however there were no followers before that time. We’re thinking it may be some sort of penalty from Twitter but have tried contacting Twitter Support and nearly two weeks later we still don’t have any response from them. Is anyone able to offer up any suggestions for how we could fix this?
Why do you think its a penalty from Twitter?
We weren’t sure if it was from deactivating and then reactivating the account? Or starting to follow a lot of people at once? Could there be another reason why the follower count would be at zero?