Twentysixteen child theme - social links menu to output font awesome icons

hello,

I have the following markup which I am trying to incorporate into my child theme footer.php

<footer class="footer"> <ul> <li><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-linkedin"></i></a></li> </ul> <p>This site is hosted by <a href="https://www.bluehost.com" target="_blank">Bluehost </a></p> </footer>

twentysixteen has a ‘Social Links Menu’ which I was wondering if it can be used to output the above markup. I have registered new menu using custom links and font awesome classes and assigned it to Social Menu location however this is what I get

what I am trying to achive is the footer as seen here