Twentysixteen child theme - social links menu to output font awesome icons

Hi Erik_J,
Thank you for the quick response.
In the admin area under Menus I used Custom Links with an optional CSS Classes field where I put corresponding font awesome CSS classes - fab fa-github, fab fa-codepen, fab fa-youtube- that insert those icons in the links
Yes, I have that done via functions.php
twentysixteen uses the following code in its footer.php which I think makes social menu work
<?php if ( has_nav_menu( 'social' ) ) : ?>
<nav class="social-navigation" role="navigation" aria-label="<?php esc_attr_e( 'Footer Social Links Menu', 'twentysixteen' ); ?>">
<?php
wp_nav_menu(
array(
'theme_location' => 'social',
'menu_class' => 'social-links-menu',
'depth' => 1,
'link_before' => '<span class="screen-reader-text">',
'link_after' => '</span>',
)
);
?>
</nav><!-- .social-navigation -->
<?php endif; ?>
I copied that code into my child theme footer.php but because my child theme CSS is based on my original markup (shown at the beginning of this post) that the reason its not working. I am going to try tweak wp_nav_menu function to make it produce the desired mark up…I guess…
Following is the markup that the above PHP produces…
<nav class="social-navigation" role="navigation" aria-label="Footer Social Links Menu">
<div class="menu-footer-container"><ul id="menu-footer" class="social-links-menu"><li id="menu-item-208" class="classfab fa-github menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-208"><a href="https://github.com/810311"><span class="screen-reader-text">github</span></a></li>
<li id="menu-item-209" class="classfab fa-codepen menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-209"><a href="https://codepen.io/810311/"><span class="screen-reader-text">codepen</span></a></li>
<li id="menu-item-210" class="classfab fa-youtube menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-210"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0_jTafBINnwoJDwuX9ehNg"><span class="screen-reader-text">youtube</span></a></li>
</ul></div>