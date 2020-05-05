Twentysixteen child theme - social links menu to output font awesome icons

hello,

I have the following markup which I am trying to incorporate into my child theme footer.php

<footer class="footer">
  <ul>
    <li><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a></li>
    <li><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
    <li><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-linkedin"></i></a></li>
  </ul>

  <p>This site is hosted by <a href="https://www.bluehost.com" target="_blank">Bluehost </a></p>
</footer>

twentysixteen has a ‘Social Links Menu’ which I was wondering if it can be used to output the above markup. I have registered new menu using custom links and font awesome classes and assigned it to Social Menu location however this is what I get

footer-social-links-menu

what I am trying to achive is the footer as seen here

Hi 810311,

That’s the html…

Since you don’t mention what the CSS is that inserts the icons in the links, I guess the theme takes care of that too as it seems to do in the HTML you posted.

Like in the page you linked to:

.fa {
	font-family: FontAwesome;
	font-style: normal;
	font-weight: normal;
	line-height: 1;
}

.fa-youtube::before {
	content: "\f167";
}
.fa-twitter::before {
	content: "\f099";
}
.fa-linkedin::before {
	content: "\f0e1";
}

The rules above comes from the stylesheet that is fetched by the external stylesheet link in the head of the html page you linked to:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="//netdna.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.1.0/css/font-awesome.min.css">

That stylesheet is located at the bootstrapcdn site and imports the Font-Awesome font locally from there.

So, I have to ask:
Have you checked that you have that link in your page head to fetch the font-awesome stylesheet?