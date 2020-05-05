Twentysixteen child theme - social links menu to output font awesome icons

hello,
I have the following markup which I am trying to incorporate into my child theme footer.php
<footer class="footer">
<ul>
<li><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-youtube"></i></a></li>
<li><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-linkedin"></i></a></li>
</ul>
<p>This site is hosted by <a href="https://www.bluehost.com" target="_blank">Bluehost </a></p>
</footer>
twentysixteen has a ‘Social Links Menu’ which I was wondering if it can be used to output the above markup. I have registered new menu using custom links and font awesome classes and assigned it to Social Menu location however this is what I get
what I am trying to achive is the footer as seen here