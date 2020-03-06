Twentysixteen child theme – menu – Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null

I am trying to convert this site http://buildandtest.atspace.cc/ into twentysixteen child theme. It appears that /js/menu.js in my child theme is not working as nothing happens when the ham icon button is clicked (pls.see my site link above to check correct behavior). On inspecting via Google Chrome Inspect I am getting the following errors:

Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read property ‘classList’ of null at mediaqueryresponse (menu.js?ver=5.3.2:19) at menu.js?ver=5.3.2:10 at menu.js?ver=5.3.2:31 mediaqueryresponse @ menu.js?ver=5.3.2:19 (anonymous) @ menu.js?ver=5.3.2:10 (anonymous) @ menu.js?ver=5.3.2:31

Any advice is appreciated

header.php in child theme

<header class="header" id='myTopnav'> <?php wp_nav_menu( array( 'theme_location'=> 'topnav', 'container' => 'nav', 'menu_class' => 'topnav', 'menu_id' => 'myTopnav', ) );?> <button class="ham-icon"><span class="fa fa-bars fa-2x"></span></button> </header>

/js/menu.js in child theme

(function () { var mql = window.matchMedia("screen and (max-width: 960px)"); //detect media query var navTop = document.querySelector(".header"); //return first element within the document that matches .header var toggle = document.querySelector(".ham-icon"); mediaqueryresponse(mql); //ensures that addListener function is executed when the page loads, by default addListener only fires when state of the window changes mql.addListener(mediaqueryresponse); function mediaqueryresponse(mql) { if (mql.matches) { toggle.addEventListener("click", clickMenu); //if media query matches, execute click or clickMenu event } else { navTop.classList.remove("responsive"); //otherwise remove .responsive toggle.removeEventListener("click", clickMenu); //and remove EventListener } } function clickMenu() { navTop.classList.toggle("responsive"); } })();

The above code did work when I used with a theme created from scratch, however, its not working with child theme.