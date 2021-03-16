Turn variable into literal string?

m3g4p0p: m3g4p0p: … but as always with syntactic sugar, it won’t hurt to get acquainted with what’s happening behind the scenes first. :-)

Completely agree, so much so, I thought promisify would be an interesting function to look into

The implementation could be as follows.

Longform with breakdown

// Promisify is a wrapper, that takes a 'given function' // and returns another function which when invoked will return a promise. // The promise initiates a call to the previously 'given function' passing in arguments and // a callback with set parameters (error, /* and */ value) // If the callback is given a first argument which evaluates to 'true' // — in other words an error — the promise is rejected with that argument // Otherwise if the first argument evaluates to 'false' // the second argument 'value' is resolved — 'Happy Days' function promisify (func) { return function(...args) { return new Promise(function(resolve, reject){ func(...args, function(error, value) { if (error) reject(error) else resolve(value) }) }) } }

In shortform

const promisify = (fn) => (...args) => new Promise((resolve, reject) => { fn(...args, (error, value) => (error ? reject(error) : resolve(value))) })

Usage example I am basing on the examples on https://javascript.info/promisify, but with the more generic promisify above.

./scripts/dummy-script.js

GlobalData = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]

index.html