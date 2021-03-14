Turn variable into literal string?

Hi @vmars316, a promise (as returned by showOpenDialog() ) will asynchronously resolve at some point in the future, but you’re trying to access FilePaths right away; to fix this, chain readFileSync() to the promise as well (no need to assign to a variable in the global scope then):

ipcMain.handle('openBtn', () => { dialog .showOpenDialog({ defaultPath: app.getPath('desktop'), buttonLabel: 'Select File To Edit' }) .then(result => result.filePaths[0]) .then(filePath => { const content = fs.readFileSync(filePath) console.log(content) }) })

I’d also avoid synchronously reading files though; using util.promisify() , the non-blocking asynchronous version can nicely be chained as well: