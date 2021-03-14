Turn variable into literal string?

Hello ,
I’m having a prob putting dialog.showOpenDialog result into fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString() .
Ie., from variable FilePaths into fs.readFileSync() , because fs. requires a ‘string’ .
I am getting error:
TypeError: Cannot read property ‘toString’ of undefined
The following doesn’t work:
fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString();

  ipcMain.handle('openBtn' , (event) => { 
	  console.log("MAIN ipcMain.handle('openBtn" + event)
const files = dialog.showOpenDialog({
          defaultPath:app.getPath("desktop") ,
		  buttonLabel:'Select File To Edit'
	  }).then((result) => { FilePaths = result.filePaths[0] }) 
         .then((result) => { console.log("FilePaths = " + FilePaths) })	  
		 if (!files) { return; } 
const  content = fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString();
		 console.log(content) ;
})

Thanks for your Help…

Hi @vmars316, a promise (as returned by showOpenDialog()) will asynchronously resolve at some point in the future, but you’re trying to access FilePaths right away; to fix this, chain readFileSync() to the promise as well (no need to assign to a variable in the global scope then):

ipcMain.handle('openBtn', () => {
  dialog
    .showOpenDialog({
      defaultPath: app.getPath('desktop'),
      buttonLabel: 'Select File To Edit'
    })
    .then(result => result.filePaths[0])
    .then(filePath => { 
      const content = fs.readFileSync(filePath)
      console.log(content)
    })
})

I’d also avoid synchronously reading files though; using util.promisify(), the non-blocking asynchronous version can nicely be chained as well:

const fs = require('fs')
const util = require('util')
const readFile = util.promisify(fs.readFile)

ipcMain.handle('openBtn', () => {
  dialog
    .showOpenDialog({
      defaultPath: app.getPath('desktop'),
      buttonLabel: 'Select File To Edit'
    })
    .then(result => result.filePaths[0])
    .then(filePath => readFile(filePath))
    .then(content => {
      // Do something...
      console.log(content)
    })
    .catch(console.error)
})