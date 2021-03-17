Turn variable into literal string?

Hello ,

I’m having a prob putting dialog.showOpenDialog result into fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString() .

Ie., from variable FilePaths into fs.readFileSync() , because fs. requires a ‘string’ .

I am getting error:

TypeError: Cannot read property ‘toString’ of undefined

The following doesn’t work:

fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString();

ipcMain.handle('openBtn' , (event) => { console.log("MAIN ipcMain.handle('openBtn" + event) const files = dialog.showOpenDialog({ defaultPath:app.getPath("desktop") , buttonLabel:'Select File To Edit' }).then((result) => { FilePaths = result.filePaths[0] }) .then((result) => { console.log("FilePaths = " + FilePaths) }) if (!files) { return; } const content = fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString(); console.log(content) ; })

Thanks for your Help…