Turn variable into literal string?

Hello ,
I’m having a prob putting dialog.showOpenDialog result into fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString() .
Ie., from variable FilePaths into fs.readFileSync() , because fs. requires a ‘string’ .
I am getting error:
TypeError: Cannot read property ‘toString’ of undefined
The following doesn’t work:
fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString();

  ipcMain.handle('openBtn' , (event) => { 
	  console.log("MAIN ipcMain.handle('openBtn" + event)
const files = dialog.showOpenDialog({
          defaultPath:app.getPath("desktop") ,
		  buttonLabel:'Select File To Edit'
	  }).then((result) => { FilePaths = result.filePaths[0] }) 
         .then((result) => { console.log("FilePaths = " + FilePaths) })	  
		 if (!files) { return; } 
const  content = fs.readFileSync(FilePaths.toString()).toString();
		 console.log(content) ;
})

Thanks for your Help…