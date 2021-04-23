Tryng to set web notifications, but

I am trying to implement web notifications by taking advantage of the tutorial at https://www.sitepoint.com/how-to-use-push-notifications-for-web-applications/, yet, as you may see at my test page https://pizzomarinellafs.inarrivo.net/test/ the initial script stops receiving a 404 error when fetching some script.
There is no 404 error. That test page is requesting notifications… IF your browser allows them to. For Firefox, you will see a little speech bubble appear between the lock and your URL. In Chrome it may block notifications altogether (check in Settings > Privacy and Security > Site Settings > Notifications). I think in Chrome it might be set to auto block and you have a toggle to enable sites to send notifications.
Firefox…
Chrome Setting…
Good luck
At any rate I restored the https://pizzomarinellafs.inarrivo.net/test/ page with several error message and Safari reported push manager error:
<script>
console.log("entro");
if ("serviceWorker" in navigator) {
if ("PushManager" in window) {
navigator.serviceWorker.register("ServiceWorker.js").then(function(registration) {
console.log("registration");
})
.catch(function() {
console.log("catched error");
});
} else {
console.log("Push manager error");
}
} else {
console.log("serviceWorker error");
}
</script>
while on chrome there is still the 404 error on catch error and no bubble anywhere.
And as you may see at:
https://pizzomarinellafs.inarrivo.net/resources/Images/chromeNotificationsSetting.jpg
my notifications settings seem ok.