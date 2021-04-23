Tryng to set web notifications, but

I am trying to implement web notifications by taking advantage of the tutorial at https://www.sitepoint.com/how-to-use-push-notifications-for-web-applications/, yet, as you may see at my test page https://pizzomarinellafs.inarrivo.net/test/ the initial script stops receiving a 404 error when fetching some script.
There is no 404 error. That test page is requesting notifications… IF your browser allows them to. For Firefox, you will see a little speech bubble appear between the lock and your URL. In Chrome it may block notifications altogether (check in Settings > Privacy and Security > Site Settings > Notifications). I think in Chrome it might be set to auto block and you have a toggle to enable sites to send notifications.
Firefox…
Chrome Setting…
Good luck
2 Likes
As a matter of fact I switched to PushMonkey that seemed to work more seamlessly. I will check in the future if it still works and in the change I shall change again.