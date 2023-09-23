Tryiny to fix Loading the Google Maps JavaScript API without a callback

Hi.

I have a problem with the Google Map javascript API since it is imposible to load it without a callback.

It is described in this site: How to fix Loading the Google Maps JavaScript API without a callback is not supported

My website – running on Joomla” – loads the GM API using an extensión, and the developer seems to be out the business some time ago.

There is a line in the code that should add the callback. I am not a coder and after some failed attempts I am not sure about the way to do it.

I have these two lines:

$url = 'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address=' . $address . '&key=' . $this->getServerApiKey(); JHtml::script('https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=' . $this->getJsApiKey());

And the code:

<?php defined('_JEXEC') or die; class SiteGoogleMaps { protected $jsApiKey; protected $serverApiKey; public function __construct($jsApiKey, $serverApiKey) { $this->jsApiKey = $jsApiKey; $this->serverApiKey = $serverApiKey; } public static function getInstance($jsApiKey, $serverApiKey) { static $instance = null; if (is_null($instance)) { $instance = new self($jsApiKey, $serverApiKey); } return $instance; } public function getJsApiKey() { return $this->jsApiKey; } public function getServerApiKey() { return $this->serverApiKey; } public function geoCode($address) { jimport('joomla.filesyste.file'); $address = urlencode($address); $url = 'https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json?address=' . $address . '&key=' . $this->getServerApiKey(); $data = json_decode($this->getUrl($url)); \Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::add( sprintf('Decoding address "%s", using api key "%s" and geocoding url: "%s"', urldecode($address), $this->getServerApiKey(), $url), \Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::INFO, 'com_site.google_maps.geocoding' ); if ('OK' != $data->status || !isset($data->results[0]->geometry->location)) { \Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::add( sprintf('Decoding address "%s" failed with error "%s"', urldecode($address), $data->error_message), \Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::ERROR, 'com_site.google_maps.geocoding' ); return false; } $location = $data->results[0]->geometry->location; \Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::add( sprintf('Decoded address "%s" to latitude "%s" and longitude "%s"', urldecode($address), $location->lat, $location->lng), \Joomla\CMS\Log\Log::NOTICE, 'com_site.google_maps.geocoding' ); return $location; } public function renderMap($id = 'site-googlemap', $location = array(), $height = '400', $width = '100%', $config = array()) { // Render Javascript. FactoryHtml::script('googlemaps'); JHtml::script('https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=' . $this->getJsApiKey()); JText::script('JPREVIOUS'); JText::script('JNEXT'); // Set default values for location. if (!is_array($location)) { $location = array(); } if (!isset($location['lat']) || !isset($location['lng'])) { $location['lat'] = 48; $location['lng'] = 14; } if (!isset($location['zoom'])) { $location['zoom'] = 3; } // Set default values for dimension. if (false === strpos($height, '%')) { $height .= 'px'; } if (false === strpos($width, '%')) { $width .= 'px'; } $optionUseSimpleMarker = isset($config['useSimpleMarkers']) ? $config['useSimpleMarkers'] : 'false'; $options = '{ center: new google.maps.LatLng(' . $location['lat'] . ', ' . $location['lng'] . '), zoom: ' . $location['zoom'] . ', useSimpleMarkers: ' . $optionUseSimpleMarker . ' }'; if ($optionUseSimpleMarker) { JHtml::script('components/com_site/assets/js/oms.min.js'); } $document = JFactory::getDocument(); $initJs = '$("#' . $id . '").siteGoogleMap(' . $options . ') '; $js = array(); $js[] = 'jQuery(document).ready(function ($) { '; if (isset($config['initOnTabOpen'])) { $tab = $config['initOnTabOpen']; $js[] = 'var tab = $(".nav li a[href=\"#' . $tab . '\"]");'; $js[] = 'if (tab.parent().hasClass("active")) {'; $js[] = $initJs; $js[] = '}'; $js[] = 'else {'; $js[] = ' $(".nav li a[href=\"#' . $tab . '\"]").click(function (event) { '; $js[] = $initJs; $js[] = ' });'; $js[] = '}'; } else { $js[] = $initJs; } $js[] = ' });'; $document->addScriptDeclaration(implode("

", $js)); $html = array(); $html[] = '<div id="' . $id . '" style="height: ' . $height . '; width: ' . $width . ';" class="site-google-map"></div>'; return implode("

", $html); } public function renderJavascript() { FactoryHtml::script('googlemaps'); JHtml::script('https://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/js?key=' . $this->getJsApiKey()); } protected function getUrl($url) { if (function_exists('curl_init')) { $ch = curl_init(); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_URL, $url); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_HEADER, 0); curl_setopt($ch, CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER, true); $output = curl_exec($ch); if (!curl_errno($ch)) { curl_close($ch); return $output; } curl_close($ch); } return file_get_contents($url); } }

I am not sure whether it can be fixed by editing the code above or I should replace the extensión.

Thanks for any reply.