Trying to Use JavaScript in Chrome to Create New Website Tabs and Enter/Use Search Terms (Is it Possible?)

Hello, I’m fairly new to this so I apologize in advance if this is a dumb question…

I’m trying to make a JS based script in Chrome (using a code injector addon) that in essence replaces having to make pre-made and ordered folders of bookmarks and ‘launching them all’ at the same time. The idea being that I can already have a website with a search term pre-loaded (think like an Ebay page with ‘blue car’ as a search term).

However I’ve had nothing but issues trying to make such a thing work, and I’m possibly violating some ‘origin security conventions’ which may be most of the problem…

In my head, the process is something like this: (which sort of works in Google.com)

window.open("https://www.google.com","_blank"); //load the next arbitrary site document.getElementsByName('q')[0].value = 'abcd'; //fill out the search terms document.getElementsByName('btnK')[0].click(); //submit the form

While something like this always opens a new tab, the search section never works. If I have Tab A google.com and run this, Tab B opens, but Tab A does the search. I’ve tried various ‘delay’ methods, same problem.

Of course if I try to load, say, 2 sites (google/youtube), I think that is where the ‘security issues’ come in…

So I’m lost, any general guidance is appreciated.