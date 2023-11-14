Trying to update header image in CSS file - not updating!

I’m trying to remove the “Message Boards” graphic in my header: https://www.sports-central.org/images/screenshot.jpg

The image referenced is: https://www.sports-central.org/img/columnsNav.png

We changed that image to remove the Message Boards part (so it’s just plain gray background) and I updated my master.css file so all references point to: /img/columnsNav2023.png

But when I visit my site, the Message Boards part is STILL there. I’ve tried clearing caches, tried on multiple browsers, multiple computers, multiple locations and Internet connections. My web host in Romania says he doesn’t see the Message Boards part, but I do and others in my family do.

Any ideas how to fix this? Here is my master.css file that references this image: /css/master.css (just type in domain name as above, I can’t link it here due to this site’s restrictions)

There’s no logical explanation why this image is showing when we’ve updated the image AND gone as far as changed the image name and all references to it. How can it still be showing? I’ve been trying to fix this for months. Put me out of my misery!

Thank you.