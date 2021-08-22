Trying to understand a javascript function

Can you help me understand this function:

projectNameTemplate(rowData) { const value = rowData.projects === undefined?rowData.name:(rowData.projects.length>0?rowData.projects[0].name:'') return <span>{value}</span> }

Here is what I have understood so far:

A value constant is defined and it is checking if rowData.projects is undefined. If it is undefined , it will return this part rowData.name:(rowData.projects.length>0?rowData.projects[0].name OR it will return ' ' .

I am not understanding how to interpret this part:

rowData.name:(rowData.projects.length>0?rowData.projects[0].name