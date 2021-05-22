Trying to understand a javascript function

Carrying on from my if statement simplification, let’s get rid of most of the if statements.
function getProjectName(projects, name) {
if (projects === undefined) {
return name;
}
if (projects.length === 0) {
return "";
}
return projects[0].name;
}
function projectNameTemplate(rowData) {
const value = getProjectName(rowData.projects, rowData.name);
return `<span>${value}</span>`;
}
I’ve used some basic tests at the end of the code to help exercise the getProjectName function, and to help guide me to things I missed out when restructuring the code.
const rowData = [
{
projects: [],
name: "not used"
},
{
projects: undefined,
name: "name1"
},
{
projects: [{
name: "name2"
}],
name: "not used"
}
];
{
const actual = getProjectName(rowData[0]);
const expected = "";
console.assert(actual === expected, `Zero projects should give empty string`);
}
{
const actual = getProjectName(rowData[1]);
const expected = rowData[1].name;
console.assert(actual === expected, `No project should give default name`);
}
{
const actual = getProjectName(rowData[2]);
const expected = rowData[2].projects[0].name;
console.assert(actual === expected, `A project should give the project name`);
}
I can now use parameter context matching, and pull up the empty string response to the top of the function using
?. as an optional chaining operator. After that a simple ternary gives us one name or the other.
function getProjectName({projects, name}) {
if (projects?.length === 0) {
return "";
}
return projects ? projects[0].name : name;
}
function projectNameTemplate(rowData) {
const name = getProjectName(rowData);
return `<span>${name}</span>`;
}
That is my preferred simplification of things, when
?. is allowed to be used. It helps us get the “” case out of the way so that we can focus on the names being returned.