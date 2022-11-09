Trying to recreate a Ticker Scroll I had seen

All I have is the html part.

https://jsfiddle.net/j71zsmed/

It’s the yellow ticker scroll at the bottom of the screen:

I was trying to use dev tools, but wasn’t able to figure it out.

https://www.foxnews.com/

<div class="alert bg-yellow"> <a data-omtr-intcmp="election2022_ban_ticker" target="_parent" href="">
    <div class="pill">BREAKING NEWS</div>
    <div class="message animate">
      <ul style="animation: 90s linear 0s infinite normal none running banner-scroll;">
        <li class="text msg-0">text&nbsp;&nbsp;—&nbsp;&nbsp;</li>
        <li class="text msg-1">text&nbsp;&nbsp;—&nbsp;&nbsp;</li>
        <li class="text msg-2">text&nbsp;&nbsp;—&nbsp;&nbsp;</li>
      </ul>
    </div>
  </a> </div>