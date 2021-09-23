Trying to prevent form from submitting with bootstrapvalidator

I have the following JS Fiddle : https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/6toLch92/34/

I am trying to prevent the form from submitting if user doesn’t select anything or even if one of the things is not selected. So I did the following inside my getConcepts() function based on sTx answer from this post

function getConcepts(){ alert("Function getConcepts is clicked"); var bootstrapValidator = $("#validateForm").data('bootstrapValidator'); bootstrapValidator.validate(); if(bootstrapValidator.isValid()) { $("#validateForm").submit(); console.log("Submitting form after validation"); } else return; }

Wanted to see if above is a correct way of validating?