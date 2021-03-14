Trying to parse an email for custom X-headers

My web developer is really busy, so I’m trying to jump in and see if I can get this figured out. Bounced emails are coming in, and we need to extract the EmailID custom header, which purposely is not prefaced with X- He setup a while loop to parse through the entire body content of the email. For my code example below, I just put one line of what would normally be in the full email, into $bodyContent.
<?php
$bodyContent = "EmailID: 12345\r\n";
$separator = "\r\n";
$line = strtok($bodyContent, $separator);
while ($line !== false) {
if (strpos($line, "EmailID:")) {
list($lineKey, $extractedHeader) = explode(' ', $line);
}
if (strpos($line, "EmailID:")) {
if (preg_match_all('/<(.*?)>/',$line,$match1)) {
$extractedHeader= $match1[1][0];
}
}
$line = strtok( $separator ); // Not sure what this does
}
// End while loop
$finalEmailID = preg_replace('~\D~', '', $extractedHeader);
echo $finalEmailID;
?>
How do I go about getting the emailID, which in this case is 12345? Which of the two main IF statements inside the while loop will best do the job?
Thank you!