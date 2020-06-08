Trying to make multiple RewriteConds work for many individual IP addresses... Having issues

Hi, everyone. I’m hoping someone around here can help me with an issue I’m dealing with…

I’m trying to force IP addresses to a maintenance page if their IP address is not explicitly included within the set of RewriteCond lines in the below htaccess file I’m using for a new Drupal installation… What I have now isn’t working and I’m not sure why as I can access the site from an IP address not indicated in the set. I suspect it’s because I have too many RewriteConds as I’m seeing IP addresses successfully request pages from IP addresses which should be blocked. Is there a hard Apache limit to the number of RewriteConds you can have in an htaccess file? Maybe I used incorrect syntax?

Here’s the complete htaccess file that I’m working on:

# # Apache/PHP/Drupal settings: # # Protect files and directories from prying eyes. <FilesMatch "\.(engine|inc|install|make|module|profile|po|sh|.*sql|theme|twig|tpl(\.php)?|xtmpl|yml)(~|\.sw[op]|\.bak|\.orig|\.save)?$|^(\.(?!well-known).*|Entries.*|Repository|Root|Tag|Template|composer\.(json|lock)|web\.config)$|^#.*#$|\.php(~|\.sw[op]|\.bak|\.orig|\.save)$"> <IfModule mod_authz_core.c> Require all denied </IfModule> <IfModule !mod_authz_core.c> Order allow,deny </IfModule> </FilesMatch> # Don't show directory listings for URLs which map to a directory. Options -Indexes # Set the default handler. DirectoryIndex index.php index.html index.htm # Add correct encoding for SVGZ. AddType image/svg+xml svg svgz AddEncoding gzip svgz # Most of the following PHP settings cannot be changed at runtime. See # sites/default/default.settings.php and # Drupal\Core\DrupalKernel::bootEnvironment() for settings that can be # changed at runtime. # PHP 5, Apache 1 and 2. <IfModule mod_php5.c> php_value assert.active 0 php_flag session.auto_start off php_value mbstring.http_input pass php_value mbstring.http_output pass php_flag mbstring.encoding_translation off # PHP 5.6 has deprecated $HTTP_RAW_POST_DATA and produces warnings if this is # not set. php_value always_populate_raw_post_data -1 </IfModule> # Requires mod_expires to be enabled. <IfModule mod_expires.c> # Enable expirations. ExpiresActive On # Cache all files for 2 weeks after access (A). ExpiresDefault A1209600 <FilesMatch \.php$> # Do not allow PHP scripts to be cached unless they explicitly send cache # headers themselves. Otherwise all scripts would have to overwrite the # headers set by mod_expires if they want another caching behavior. This may # fail if an error occurs early in the bootstrap process, and it may cause # problems if a non-Drupal PHP file is installed in a subdirectory. ExpiresActive Off </FilesMatch> </IfModule> # Set a fallback resource if mod_rewrite is not enabled. This allows Drupal to # work without clean URLs. This requires Apache version >= 2.2.16. If Drupal is # not accessed by the top level URL (i.e.: http://example.com/drupal/ instead of # http://example.com/), the path to index.php will need to be adjusted. <IfModule !mod_rewrite.c> FallbackResource /index.php </IfModule> # Various rewrite rules. <IfModule mod_rewrite.c> RewriteEngine on # Wolf_22 - If a request comes from an IP address not listed below, redirect (rewrite) their endpoint to the maintenance page indicated below in the RewriteRule line (which doesn't appear to work as expected because I'm seeing successful 200 results coming up in Watchdog from requests originating from IP addresses that should be blocked!)... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^1\.2\.3\.4$ #My primary workstation. RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^5\.6\.7\.8$ #My secondary workstation. RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\12$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\13$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\14$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\15$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\16$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\17$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\18$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\19$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\20$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\21$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\22$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\23$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\24$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\25$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\26$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\27$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\28$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\29$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\30$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\31$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\32$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^9\.10\.11.\33$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^123\.10\.11.\31$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^123\.10\.11.\45$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^123\.10\.11.\90$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^155\.10\.11.\37$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^156\.10\.11.\38$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteCond %{REMOTE_ADDR} !^157\.10\.11.\39$ #One of the app server's IP addresses... RewriteRule ^(.*)$ https://subdomain.whatever.com/___maintenance/index.html [L] # Set "protossl" to "s" if we were accessed via https://. This is used later # if you enable "www." stripping or enforcement, in order to ensure that # you don't bounce between http and https. RewriteRule ^ - [E=protossl] RewriteCond %{HTTPS} on RewriteRule ^ - [E=protossl:s] # Make sure Authorization HTTP header is available to PHP # even when running as CGI or FastCGI. RewriteRule ^ - [E=HTTP_AUTHORIZATION:%{HTTP:Authorization}] # Block access to "hidden" directories whose names begin with a period. This # includes directories used by version control systems such as Subversion or # Git to store control files. Files whose names begin with a period, as well # as the control files used by CVS, are protected by the FilesMatch directive # above. # # NOTE: This only works when mod_rewrite is loaded. Without mod_rewrite, it is # not possible to block access to entire directories from .htaccess because # <DirectoryMatch> is not allowed here. # # If you do not have mod_rewrite installed, you should remove these # directories from your webroot or otherwise protect them from being # downloaded. RewriteRule "/\.|^\.(?!well-known/)" - [F] # If your site can be accessed both with and without the 'www.' prefix, you # can use one of the following settings to redirect users to your preferred # URL, either WITH or WITHOUT the 'www.' prefix. Choose ONLY one option: # # To redirect all users to access the site WITH the 'www.' prefix, # (http://example.com/foo will be redirected to http://www.example.com/foo) # uncomment the following: # RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} . # RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} !^www\. [NC] # RewriteRule ^ http%{ENV:protossl}://www.%{HTTP_HOST}%{REQUEST_URI} [L,R=301] # # To redirect all users to access the site WITHOUT the 'www.' prefix, # (http://www.example.com/foo will be redirected to http://example.com/foo) # uncomment the following: # RewriteCond %{HTTP_HOST} ^www\.(.+)$ [NC] # RewriteRule ^ http%{ENV:protossl}://%1%{REQUEST_URI} [L,R=301] # Modify the RewriteBase if you are using Drupal in a subdirectory or in a # VirtualDocumentRoot and the rewrite rules are not working properly. # For example if your site is at http://example.com/drupal uncomment and # modify the following line: # RewriteBase /drupal # # If your site is running in a VirtualDocumentRoot at http://example.com/, # uncomment the following line: # RewriteBase / # Redirect common PHP files to their new locations. RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} ^(.*)?/(install.php) [OR] RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} ^(.*)?/(rebuild.php) RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} !core RewriteRule ^ %1/core/%2 [L,QSA,R=301] # Rewrite install.php during installation to see if mod_rewrite is working RewriteRule ^core/install.php core/install.php?rewrite=ok [QSA,L] # Pass all requests not referring directly to files in the filesystem to # index.php. RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-d RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} !=/favicon.ico RewriteRule ^ index.php [L] # For security reasons, deny access to other PHP files on public sites. # Note: The following URI conditions are not anchored at the start (^), # because Drupal may be located in a subdirectory. To further improve # security, you can replace '!/' with '!^/'. # Allow access to PHP files in /core (like authorize.php or install.php): RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} !/core/[^/]*\.php$ # Allow access to test-specific PHP files: RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} !/core/modules/system/tests/https?.php # Allow access to Statistics module's custom front controller. # Copy and adapt this rule to directly execute PHP files in contributed or # custom modules or to run another PHP application in the same directory. RewriteCond %{REQUEST_URI} !/core/modules/statistics/statistics.php$ # Deny access to any other PHP files that do not match the rules above. # Specifically, disallow autoload.php from being served directly. RewriteRule "^(.+/.*|autoload)\.php($|/)" - [F] # Rules to correctly serve gzip compressed CSS and JS files. # Requires both mod_rewrite and mod_headers to be enabled. <IfModule mod_headers.c> # Serve gzip compressed CSS files if they exist and the client accepts gzip. RewriteCond %{HTTP:Accept-encoding} gzip RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME}\.gz -s RewriteRule ^(.*)\.css $1\.css\.gz [QSA] # Serve gzip compressed JS files if they exist and the client accepts gzip. RewriteCond %{HTTP:Accept-encoding} gzip RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME}\.gz -s RewriteRule ^(.*)\.js $1\.js\.gz [QSA] # Serve correct content types, and prevent mod_deflate double gzip. RewriteRule \.css\.gz$ - [T=text/css,E=no-gzip:1] RewriteRule \.js\.gz$ - [T=text/javascript,E=no-gzip:1] <FilesMatch "(\.js\.gz|\.css\.gz)$"> # Serve correct encoding type. Header set Content-Encoding gzip # Force proxies to cache gzipped & non-gzipped css/js files separately. Header append Vary Accept-Encoding </FilesMatch> </IfModule> </IfModule> # Various header fixes. <IfModule mod_headers.c> # Disable content sniffing, since it's an attack vector. Header always set X-Content-Type-Options nosniff # Disable Proxy header, since it's an attack vector. RequestHeader unset Proxy </IfModule>

Any insight into this would be appreciated. I also posted about this on the Drupal Org forums, so if I figure out what the issue is before getting a response here, I’ll update this in case anyone has a similar issue.