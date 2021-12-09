Trying to make a perfect circle span

I’m using the following CSS to make the Registered symbol, but the circle desired is displayed as a tall oval:

<span style="margin-left: 1px; border: 1px solid black; border-radius: 8px; width: 16px; height: 16px; padding: 0 4px;"><span style="font-size: 10px;">R</span></span>

I tried many permutations and can’t get the height to be equal to the width.

margin-left: 1px; is to put a space between the symbol and the last letter at left.

padding: 0 4px; is to center the R inside the span.

< span>< span> is used to keep the symbol and R inline.

How do I make the R inside of a circle? (I’m aware of the ® code to generate the symbol. I’m not using it for this application.)