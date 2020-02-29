Trying to integrate users from my forum (phpBB3) to my website

I’m a new coder here, and this is really beyond my skill set, but I’m trying my best to make this work.

I have a forum I use on my website (phpBB3) which has many members/users registered.

To access some other features of my website, I want to set up a user login. I would like to just have the users login on the website but check their login against the phpBB3 user database.

I have asked for help on the phpBB3 forums, but there really is no support there (and there have been no replies.)

A google search indicates this should be possible and has resulted in the following info link:

community.spiceworks.com PHPBB Website Integration This is a quick guide to allow you to use the phpBB user database and sessions from the rest of your site. Which is good if your using phpBB and you dont...

On my main directory, I have set up a folder called “login”. I have placed 2 files in it: login-test.php and login-test-index.php

login-test.php

<?php ?> <form method="post" action="/forum/phpBB3/ucp.php?mode=login"> <label for="username">Username: </label> <input type="text" name="username" id="username" size="40" /><br /><br /> <label for="password">Password: </label><input type="password" name="password" id="password" size="40" /><br /><br /> <label for="autologin">Remember Me?: </label><input type="checkbox" name="autologin" id="autologin" /><br /><br /> <input type="submit" value="Log In" name="login" /> <input type="hidden" name="redirect" value="../../login/login-test-index.php" /> </form>

login-test-index.php

<?php define('IN_PHPBB', true); $phpbb_root_path = './forum/'; //$phpbb_root_path = (defined('PHPBB_ROOT_PATH')) ? PHPBB_ROOT_PATH : './forum/phpBB3/'; $phpEx = substr(strrchr(__FILE__, '.'), 1); include($phpbb_root_path . 'common.' . $phpEx); // Start session management $user->session_begin(); $auth->acl($user->data); $user->setup(); echo('\user->data[\'user_id\']'.$user->data['user_id'].'<br />'); echo('\user->data[\'username\']'.$user->data['username'].'<br />'); ?>

Note: A friend provided the syntax for the echo statements – those are beyond my understanding/comprehension.

When I try using the login-test.php page, it then sends me to my forum’s login page where I received a message saying “The submitted form was invalid. Try submitting again”

When I login from the forum login page that came up, then I do get redirected to login-test-php, however nothing happens as I get a 500 error.

Is the formatting right in those echo statements?

Any help/guidance would be greatly appreciated.

These are also the other reference pages involved:

https://wiki.phpbb.com/User_class

https://wiki.phpbb.com/User.setup

Thank you.

**Edit: I have tried commenting out the echo statements to see if they were causing the “500 error”, but I still get the same error.