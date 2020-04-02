Trying To Improve Accessibility Reading

Hello, I’m trying to improve the accessibility on a page. It is currently 92. Here is a screen shot of the report:
It says there is something wrong with the HTML. Can someone interpret this for me? Thanks.
Hello, I’m trying to improve the accessibility on a page. It is currently 92. Here is a screen shot of the report:
It says there is something wrong with the HTML. Can someone interpret this for me? Thanks.
This page does not contain a heading, skip link or landmark region
That looks like the problem to me.
I have the following opening and closing tags: html, head, body, header and footer
A heading would be h1, h2, etc.
I added an h1 and that solved the problem. Thanks everyone.