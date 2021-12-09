Trying to have a generate QR CODE

<table class="table table-bordered">
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Types of Property</th>
<th>Location</th>
<th>Size</th>
<th>Qr Code</th>
<th>Status</th>
<th>Payment</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<?php
$sql="SELECT * FROM `property` " ;
$result = mysqli_query($db,$sql);
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
echo"<tr>";
echo'<td><b><font color="#663300">'.$row['property_type'].'</font></b></td>';
echo'<td><b><font color="#663300">'.$row['location'].'</font></b></td>';
echo'<td><b><font color="#663300">'.$row['size'].'</font></b></td>';
echo'<td><a href="?id='.$row['property_id'].'">Generate QR CODE here</a></td>';
echo'<td><b><font color="#663300">'.$row['status'].'</font></b></td>';
echo"</tr>";
}
?>
</table>
If I click the Generate QR CODE here I want to generate a QR CODE with the value of property_type, location and size.