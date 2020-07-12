Trying to grasp callback functions

JavaScript
#1

So I’m trying to recreate a simple age calculator that’s part of my classwork, it’s my way of trying to cement some of the things that I have learned.

My code isn’t working and is returning null. I’ll keep looking into that, but I am all ears.

What I’m really struggling with is the argument (or variable?) el. I can see where information is passed through the arr and fn arguments of the arrayCalc function, but I am completely lost as to how the el argument interacts with the
years variable at all.

Here’s a link to the project https://scrimba.com/c/cBzMgvTy

#2

Hi @CooKachoo, just a small mistake – you’re not calculating the ages from the input array but from the (empty) results array; and accessing an index the array does not have will give you undefined, and 2020 - undefined again NaN (not a number). That this scrimba platform prints null here is actually wrong, if you run the code from the console you’ll get [NaN, NaN, NaN, ...].

The el argument is the current element of the years array over which the for loop iterates… interacting is maybe the wrong word though, it’s just the elements that the array contains.