Trying to get updated text based on user selection

I am trying to get the selected text when a user selects a record from the dropdown menu. My JS code is as follows:

$(function(){
	
		
	$.ajax({
	    url : 'https://someurl/getEmployeeSets?user_name=JACK',
	    type : 'GET',
 
	    dataType:'json',
	    success : function(data) {              
	      	       
	            $.each(data.empSetsList, function (i) { 
	            $("#empSets").append('<option><a href="#" >'+data.empSetsList[i].description+' | '+data.empSetsList[i].resultInstanceID+' | '+moment(data.empSetsList[i].queryStartDate).format('MM/DD/YYYY')+'</a></option>');
	          	  
	            
	            }); 
	            
	            
	     },
	    error : function(request,error)
	    {
	        alert("Request Failed inside Js file: "+JSON.stringify(request));
	    }
	});
	
	//To test the item selected
	//alert("Selected Value by the user"+$("#empSets").val());
	alert("Selected Value by the user"+$("#empSets option:selected").text());
   
})

My HTML has the following:

<div class="dropdown ">
               
				<p><label class="custom-select">
					    Select your employee sets:
					    <select id = "emptSets">
					       <option>---------------------------------------Click here to select---------------------------------</option>
					    </select>
					</label></p>
				</div>

What I want:

Whenever a user selects an item from the list, I want the text related to data.patientSetsList[i].resultInstanceID so that I can store it into sessionStorage. Similarly, if auser selects something different, I would like to get the value of data.patientSetsList[i].resultInstanceID related to that selection so that I can update the session storage value.

I tried using the two selects as shown in the alert window above but it displays ---------------------------------------Click here to select--------------------------------- which makes sense as it’s the first text value. But how can I keep displaying the updated text value when a user selects something else? Thanks

You really think it’s a good idea to put that kind data into sessions?

What would be an alternate approach? The reason I am thinking to do is that there is another react application which is independent of above one , where I plan to use those session variables.

I think what Pepster is referring to is that ‘patientSetsList’ sounds like HIPAA (and probably GDPR) violating information, and needs to be highly controlled.

Be extremely careful about transmitting private information from a server to a client, especially when it comes to storing said private information at the client end.

Instead of just appending a…very interestingly constructed option tag, save the result into a variable that exists outside the ajax context, and then you can reference it in the code.

var mydata = {}
...
$.each(data.empSetsList, function (i,e) { 
  $("#empsets").append("<option value='"+e.resultInstanceID+"'>"+e.description+"</option>");
  mydata[e.resultInstanceID] = e;
}
.....
//User selects option....
$('#empsets').on('change', function(e) { 
   let dobject = mydata[$(this).val()];
   ......
});