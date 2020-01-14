Trying to get updated text based on user selection

#1

I am trying to get the selected text when a user selects a record from the dropdown menu. My JS code is as follows:

$(function(){
	
		
	$.ajax({
	    url : 'https://someurl/getEmployeeSets?user_name=JACK',
	    type : 'GET',
 
	    dataType:'json',
	    success : function(data) {              
	      	       
	            $.each(data.empSetsList, function (i) { 
	            $("#empSets").append('<option><a href="#" >'+data.empSetsList[i].description+' | '+data.empSetsList[i].resultInstanceID+' | '+moment(data.empSetsList[i].queryStartDate).format('MM/DD/YYYY')+'</a></option>');
	          	  
	            
	            }); 
	            
	            
	     },
	    error : function(request,error)
	    {
	        alert("Request Failed inside Js file: "+JSON.stringify(request));
	    }
	});
	
	//To test the item selected
	//alert("Selected Value by the user"+$("#empSets").val());
	alert("Selected Value by the user"+$("#empSets option:selected").text());
   
})

My HTML has the following:

<div class="dropdown ">
               
				<p><label class="custom-select">
					    Select your employee sets:
					    <select id = "emptSets">
					       <option>---------------------------------------Click here to select---------------------------------</option>
					    </select>
					</label></p>
				</div>

What I want:

Whenever a user selects an item from the list, I want the text related to data.patientSetsList[i].resultInstanceID so that I can store it into sessionStorage. Similarly, if auser selects something different, I would like to get the value of data.patientSetsList[i].resultInstanceID related to that selection so that I can update the session storage value.

I tried using the two selects as shown in the alert window above but it displays ---------------------------------------Click here to select--------------------------------- which makes sense as it’s the first text value. But how can I keep displaying the updated text value when a user selects something else? Thanks

#2

You really think it’s a good idea to put that kind data into sessions?

#3

What would be an alternate approach? The reason I am thinking to do is that there is another react application which is independent of above one , where I plan to use those session variables.