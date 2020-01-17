Trying to get updated text based on user selection

I am trying to get the selected text when a user selects a record from the dropdown menu. My JS code is as follows:
$(function(){
$.ajax({
url : 'https://someurl/getEmployeeSets?user_name=JACK',
type : 'GET',
dataType:'json',
success : function(data) {
$.each(data.empSetsList, function (i) {
$("#empSets").append('<option><a href="#" >'+data.empSetsList[i].description+' | '+data.empSetsList[i].resultInstanceID+' | '+moment(data.empSetsList[i].queryStartDate).format('MM/DD/YYYY')+'</a></option>');
});
},
error : function(request,error)
{
alert("Request Failed inside Js file: "+JSON.stringify(request));
}
});
//To test the item selected
//alert("Selected Value by the user"+$("#empSets").val());
alert("Selected Value by the user"+$("#empSets option:selected").text());
})
My HTML has the following:
<div class="dropdown ">
<p><label class="custom-select">
Select your employee sets:
<select id = "emptSets">
<option>---------------------------------------Click here to select---------------------------------</option>
</select>
</label></p>
</div>
What I want:
Whenever a user selects an item from the list, I want the text related to
data.patientSetsList[i].resultInstanceID so that I can store it into sessionStorage. Similarly, if auser selects something different, I would like to get the value of
data.patientSetsList[i].resultInstanceID related to that selection so that I can update the session storage value.
I tried using the two selects as shown in the alert window above but it displays
---------------------------------------Click here to select--------------------------------- which makes sense as it’s the first text value. But how can I keep displaying the updated text value when a user selects something else? Thanks