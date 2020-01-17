Trying to get updated text based on user selection

I am trying to get the selected text when a user selects a record from the dropdown menu. My JS code is as follows:

$(function(){ $.ajax({ url : 'https://someurl/getEmployeeSets?user_name=JACK', type : 'GET', dataType:'json', success : function(data) { $.each(data.empSetsList, function (i) { $("#empSets").append('<option><a href="#" >'+data.empSetsList[i].description+' | '+data.empSetsList[i].resultInstanceID+' | '+moment(data.empSetsList[i].queryStartDate).format('MM/DD/YYYY')+'</a></option>'); }); }, error : function(request,error) { alert("Request Failed inside Js file: "+JSON.stringify(request)); } }); //To test the item selected //alert("Selected Value by the user"+$("#empSets").val()); alert("Selected Value by the user"+$("#empSets option:selected").text()); })

My HTML has the following:

<div class="dropdown "> <p><label class="custom-select"> Select your employee sets: <select id = "emptSets"> <option>---------------------------------------Click here to select---------------------------------</option> </select> </label></p> </div>

What I want:

Whenever a user selects an item from the list, I want the text related to data.patientSetsList[i].resultInstanceID so that I can store it into sessionStorage. Similarly, if auser selects something different, I would like to get the value of data.patientSetsList[i].resultInstanceID related to that selection so that I can update the session storage value.