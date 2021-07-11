Trying to get this code to work outside of CodePen

Like this: https://jsfiddle.net/4vud7y98/2/

Basically, lose the superfluous IFFE and the on load callback:

- (function ($) { - $(window).on('load', function () { $.instagramFeed({ username: 'islemunda_010', container: '#instagram-feed-islemunda', display_profile: false, display_biography: false, display_gallery: true, get_raw_json: false, callback: null, styling: true, items: 6, items_per_row: 3, margin: 1, }); - }); - })(jQuery);

Put the JavaScript in the JavaScript pane. Then include jQuery by selecting it from the dropdown at the top of the JavaScript pane and add the second script via the Resources tab on the left.