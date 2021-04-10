Trying to get this code to work outside of CodePen

code: https://codepen.io/Merdzanovich/pen/poRdwqK
How would I get the code to work in JSFiddle?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/f2n5joxy/1/
<div class="container">
<div id="instagram-feed-islemunda" class="instagram_feed"></div>
</div>
<script src="https://www.jqueryscript.net/demo/Instagram-Photos-Without-API-instagramFeed/jquery.instagramFeed.js"></script>
<script src="https://code.jquery.com/jquery-1.12.4.min.js"></script>
<script>
(function($){
$(window).on('load', function(){
$.instagramFeed({
'username': 'islemunda_010',
'container': "#instagram-feed-islemunda",
'display_profile': false,
'display_biography': false,
'display_gallery': true,
'get_raw_json': false,
'callback': null,
'styling': true,
'items': 6,
'items_per_row': 3,
'margin': 1
});
});
})(jQuery);
</script>