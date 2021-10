Trying to get the svg's on top of the circle

Question:

Can these be removed, or are they still needed?

Was there a specific reason why you kept them in the code, or are they no-longer needed?

grid-template-columns: auto auto auto auto auto;

grid-template-rows: auto auto auto auto auto;

Without: https://jsfiddle.net/jykvxanL/1/

With: https://jsfiddle.net/jykvxanL/2/