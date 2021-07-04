Trying to get the svg's on top of the circle

asasass: asasass: transform: rotate(45deg);

transform: rotate(315deg);

Do you understand what that code is doing and why it is used?

The grid css creates 3 horizontal rows of three. The whole div is then rotated by 45% to give the diamond shape. That means the little diamonds are rotated so they need to be rotated back to their original position.

e.g.

It starts out like this:

Then the grid element is rotated 45degrees.

Then lastly the diamonds are rotated back to where they were.

So to answer your question yes you could get rid of the transforms but instead you would have to make your grid have 5 rows. That would mean one diamond in the first row, 2 diamonds in second row, 3 diamonds in third row, 2diamonds in 4th row, and finally one diamond in the 5th row.

That is possible but we would need to add class to each diamond and place in the grid at the correct position. It was much easier just to rotate the whole thing with transform and avoid any extra classes.

Here’s the example without transform:

…and this is how the grid is working via devtools.