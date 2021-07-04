Trying to get the svg's on top of the circle

No I didn’t forget it I just didn’t show all your code. I just showed the bits I changed
border-radius: 50%;
Would go here:
.circle:before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
z-index: 1;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/150");
transform: rotate(-45deg);
border-radius: 50%;
}
If I have that correct.
I messed up somewhere in the code.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/kh8ge0x1/1/
The svg’s aren’t facing forward.
What needs to be fixed here?
Do you understand what that code is doing and why it is used?
The grid css creates 3 horizontal rows of three. The whole div is then rotated by 45% to give the diamond shape. That means the little diamonds are rotated so they need to be rotated back to their original position.
e.g.
It starts out like this:
Then the grid element is rotated 45degrees.
Then lastly the diamonds are rotated back to where they were.
So to answer your question yes you could get rid of the transforms but instead you would have to make your grid have 5 rows. That would mean one diamond in the first row, 2 diamonds in second row, 3 diamonds in third row, 2diamonds in 4th row, and finally one diamond in the 5th row.
That is possible but we would need to add class to each diamond and place in the grid at the correct position. It was much easier just to rotate the whole thing with transform and avoid any extra classes.
Here’s the example without transform:
…and this is how the grid is working via devtools.
Why did you remove the 315degree transform and what do you think it does?
transform: rotate(315deg);
With: transform
code: https://jsfiddle.net/hrj4nLw7/1/
Without: transform
code: https://jsfiddle.net/qhextjav/
What needs to be adjusted with this one?
Probably just needs the margin:auto
.item{margin:auto}
Question:
Can these be removed, or are they still needed?
Was there a specific reason why you kept them in the code, or are they no-longer needed?
grid-template-columns: auto auto auto auto auto;
grid-template-rows: auto auto auto auto auto;
Without: https://jsfiddle.net/jykvxanL/1/
Probably not needed in this case as the grid-template-areas should define the grid.
What are your thoughts on setting it up like this?
or maybe, could it be improved further, or no?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/79n4qpkw/
grid {
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
margin: 5%;
display: grid;
grid-template-areas:
". . item1 . ."
". item2 . item3 ."
"item4 . item5 . item6"
". item7 . item8 ."
". . item9 . .";
border-radius: 50%;
align-items: center;
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 0;
background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/300");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.item {
width: 18px;
margin: auto;
}
.item1 {
grid-area: item1;
}
.item2 {
grid-area: item2;
}
.item3 {
grid-area: item3;
}
.item4 {
grid-area: item4;
}
.item5 {
grid-area: item5;
}
.item6 {
grid-area: item6;
}
.item7 {
grid-area: item7;
}
.item8 {
grid-area: item8;
}
.item9 {
grid-area: item9;
}
<div class="grid circle">
<svg class="item item1" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" /></svg>
<svg class="item item2" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" /></svg>
<svg class="item item3" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" /></svg>
<svg class="item item4" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" /></svg>
<svg class="item item5" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" /></svg>
<svg class="item item6" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" /></svg>
<svg class="item item7" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" /></svg>
<svg class="item item8" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" /></svg>
<svg class="item item9" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" /></svg>
</div>
That’s ok assuming you never want to add anything in those empty spaces between the stars. It’s just another way of doing the same thing.
How would I add:
<span>Some Text Here</span>
To the middle of this one?
It is set up differently.
The text would go behind the svg’s.
I don’t think flex will work here.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/1zrhtnk3/
.grid {
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
margin: 5%;
display: grid;
/*grid-template-columns: auto auto auto auto auto;
grid-template-rows: auto auto auto auto auto;*/
grid-template-areas:
"r1c1 r1c2 r1c3 r1c4 r1c5"
"r2c1 r2c2 r2c3 r2c4 r2c5"
"r3c1 r3c2 r3c3 r3c4 r3c5"
"r4c1 r4c2 r4c3 r4c4 r4c5"
"r5c1 r5c2 r5c3 r5c4 r5c5";
border-radius: 50%;
align-items: center;
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 0;
background-image: url("https://via.placeholder.com/150");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.i1 {
grid-area: r1c3;
}
.i2 {
grid-area: r2c2;
}
.i3 {
grid-area: r2c4;
}
.i4 {
grid-area: r3c1;
}
.i5 {
grid-area: r3c3;
}
.i6 {
grid-area: r3c5;
}
.i7 {
grid-area: r4c2;
}
.i8 {
grid-area: r4c4;
}
.i9 {
grid-area: r5c3;
}
.item {
margin: auto;
width: 18px;
}
<div class="grid">
<svg class="item i1" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i2" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i3" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i4" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i5" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i6" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i7" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i8" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i9" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
</div>
If you want something on top of something else then you are probably going to need to absolutely place it there.
e.g. Add these extra rules and place the span inside the grid parent…
.grid,
.grid svg{
position:relative
}
.grid svg{z-index:2;}
span{
position:absolute;
z-index:1;
left:0;
right:0;
top:0;
bottom:0;
display:flex;
justify-content:center;
align-items:center;
}
Or you could just do this without using absolute positioning.
span{
grid-row: 1 / 6;
grid-column: 1 / 6;
text-align:center;
}
If you place the span here:
<div class="grid">
<span>Some Text Here</span>
The diamonds will then sit on top of the text.
If you want the text on top of the diamonds then move the span to the end of the parent.
</svg>
<span>Some Text Here</span>
</div><!-- closing div of .grid -->
If I were to place the image in the html, how would the code be written?
Putting it in like this, it messes up everything.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/fnwcaryz/
<div class="grid">
<img src="https://picsum.photos/200" height="200" alt="Sea View">
<svg class="item i1" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i2" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i3" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i4" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i5" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i6" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i7" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i8" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
<svg class="item i9" width="20px" viewBox="0 0 36 36">
<path fill="#BDDDF4" d="M13 3H7l-7 9h10z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M36 12l-7-9h-6l3 9z" />
<path fill="#4289C1" d="M26 12h10L18 33z" />
<path fill="#8CCAF7" d="M10 12H0l18 21zm3-9l-3 9h16l-3-9z" />
<path fill="#5DADEC" d="M18 33l-8-21h16z" />
</svg>
</div>
Why would you not try the last example I gave you with the span grid code?
You are asking the exact same question but for a different element!
img{
grid-row: 1 / 6;
grid-column: 1 / 6;
}
Try and think things through before you ask the question. It is exactly the same question that I already answered.
But now the:
border-radius: 50%;
Is no-longer visible.
code: https://jsfiddle.net/f6qgjmhs/1/
.grid {
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
margin: 5%;
display: grid;
/*grid-template-columns: auto auto auto auto auto;
grid-template-rows: auto auto auto auto auto;*/
grid-template-areas:
"r1c1 r1c2 r1c3 r1c4 r1c5"
"r2c1 r2c2 r2c3 r2c4 r2c5"
"r3c1 r3c2 r3c3 r3c4 r3c5"
"r4c1 r4c2 r4c3 r4c4 r4c5"
"r5c1 r5c2 r5c3 r5c4 r5c5";
border-radius: 50%;
align-items: center;
box-sizing: border-box;
padding: 0;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
This then:
img {
grid-row: 1 / 6;
grid-column: 1 / 6;
border-radius: 50%;
width: 150px;
height: 150px;
}
Yes or just add overflow:hidden to .grid. (You’d still need to ensure the image is the right size)